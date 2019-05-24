Nick Carter and wife expecting their second child together

David Livingston/Getty Images

Father's Day is going to be even sweeter for Nick Carter this year.

The Backstreet Boy is expecting his second child with wife Lauren. He announced the news on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of himself cradling Lauren’s baby bump as their three-year-old son, Odin, kisses her belly.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for,” Nick writes.

The happy news comes eight months after Nick revealed his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” Nick tweeted at the time, adding, “It was a little sister for Odin.”

Nick and Lauren have been married since 2014.

