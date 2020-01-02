Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend, dies at 30

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesNick Gordon, the controversial partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30.

Gordon's brother, Jack Walker confirmed his passing to ABC News. "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother," He wrote. "He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends."

Walker continued, "Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

Gordon's younger brother, Junior Walker, publicly mourned his untimely passing on Facebook, writing alongside a series of photos of the two growing up, "You were [sic] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you."

Brown, the late-daughter of Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She was placed in a medically induced coma and died six months later. An autopsy found drugs in Brown's system but was unable to determine if her death was accidental, intentional, or caused by someone else.

Brown's estate later filed a wrongful death suit against Gordon, who maintained his innocence. A judge later found him legally responsible and ordered that he pay Brown's estate $36 million in damages.

While the cause of Gordon's death is unknown, ABC News obtained a statement from his attorney, Joe Habachy, who wrote, "While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.