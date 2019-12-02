Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate one-year anniversary with sweet messages

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for ChopardIt's hard to believe that it's been a year since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said "I do" at an elaborate Indian wedding ceremony. On Sunday, the couple marked their one-year anniversary with sweet Instagram messages to each other.

Nick posted a photo of himself and Priyanka at the altar, and captioned it, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Priyanka posted a photo on the couple's hands joined together during the ceremony, and wrote, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

Last week, as an early anniversary gift, Priyanka gave Nick a German Shepherd puppy named Gino, who now has his own Instagram feed.

