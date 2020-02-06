Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra want you…to be part of their new Amazon Prime wedding show

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIt's safe to say that the marriage of Nick Jonas to Priyanka Chopra was one of the more spectacular celebrity weddings in recent years: It was a three-day affair that included an Indian ceremony, a Christian ceremony, and many, many costume changes. But now, Nick and Priyanka want to highlight your wedding -- in a new show for Amazon Prime Video.



Nick tweeted, "Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story."

The tweet invites fans to visit CastingEngagedCouples.com, where you'll submit your details in hopes of being selected for what's described as "a groundbreaking new television series that celebrates love, marriage and the magic that ensues when friends and family come together for an epic performance on the evening before your wedding."

In addition to developing a new TV show, Nick and his brothers are readying the release of their new album, which Nick told London's Capital FM radio will be "soon."

"It's done," he said, adding, "And there's already more new music coming as well."

Like their reunion album Happiness Begins, the new album was executive produced by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. Ryan co-wrote and co-produced their new single "What a Man Gotta Do;" he also did the honors for their number one hit "Sucker."

