Nick Jonas launches third fragrance with John Varvatos

Nick and designer Jon Varvatos have just released their latest fragrance collaboration. Called JVxNJ Silver Edition, it's the duo's third fragrance for men. Described as "fresh, effervescent and exhilarating," the fragrance was "driven by our goal of letting go and being a totally free spirit," says Varvatos.

Nick adds that the scent "speaks to embracing yourself and being comfortable in your own skin."

The fragrance is now available, in prices ranging from $74-$94. It features notes of mineral, sage, geranium, patchouli, sandalwood, and two citrusy scents: bergamot and vetiver.

