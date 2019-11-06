Nick Jonas says his wife liked the mustache he grew for new movie 'Midway'

Lionsgate

LionsgateIf you've seen the trailers or the posters for the movie Midway, you know that Nick Jonas appears in the World War II-themed drama, and that his character has a mustache. He grew the facial foliage especially for the role, and he says his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas dug it...at first.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the movie's premiere, Nick said, "She liked it. Her father had [a mustache], and so she was into it.”

But eventually, a razor came between him and his hairy upper lip.

As Nick explained, he told Priyanka, "'I’m taking this off the minute I wrap,' and then she was like ‘You know what? I realize I don’t like it as much as I thought I did.’”

Midway, in which Nick plays a real-life Navy sailor -- Aviation Machinist Mate Bruno Gaido -- opens on Friday. Also dropping on Friday is The Jonas Brothers' new holiday song, "Like It's Christmas."

"It's basically a song that we fell in love with that was written by the same writers, producers that we use on all our music that we're releasing now," Nick explained. "So, it has that touch where it feels current, modern and still has that classic edge."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.