Nick Jonas to co-star with Laurence Fishburne in new action thriller, 'The Blacksmith'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicNick Jonas has been focusing on his music career lately, but he's still an actor in his spare time. Variety reports that the entertainer has joined the cast of The Blacksmith, an action thriller which may become a franchise.

Based on a 2011 graphic novel, Variety reports that The Blacksmith will star Nick as Wes Loomis, a weapons expert for intelligence agencies. Forced to go on the run after his lab is destroyed and his colleagues are killed, he enlists the help of his mentor, a retired blacksmith played by Laurence Fishburne. The woman playing the female lead, a CIA analyst who helps Wes, will be announced shortly.

The Blacksmith is set to begin production later this year, and according to Variety, the head of the studio said that it'll "have all the ingredients for a major new film franchise built around a very modern breed of action hero.”

Nick's most recent film was 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level. The Voice coach is also set to appear in a 2021 sci-fi flick called Chaos Walking. With the Jonas Brothers, he just released a new single and video, "X."

