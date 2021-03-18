Nick Jonas Wants to Play Bruce Springsteen in a Movie

Singer Nick Jonas has his eyes set on portraying a a fellow New Jersey resident: Bruce Springsteen. In an Apple Music interview, Jonas revealed that it has been a dream of his to portray Springsteen in a film. “It’s a dream of mine to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honoring to him and that he could be involved with. Hopefully that could happen,” said Jonas. While Jonas said that he hopes this news “gets to the right ears,” there is no confirmed film about Springsteen in the works. Do you think Nick Jonas could play Bruce Springsteen? What other musician should there be a movie about?