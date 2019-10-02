Nick Lachey-hosted 'America’s Most Musical Family' to premiere on Nickelodeon next month

Bonnie Osborne/Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon's new music competition show, America's Most Musical Family, has a premiere date.

The series, hosted by 98 Degrees' Nick Lachey, will debut on Friday, November 1.

'80s teen pop star Debbie Gibson, R&B star Ciara and online media personality David Dobrik make up the show’s judging panel. Together, they’ll help 30 families compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize.

The 12-episode series will feature a variety of talented and diverse families or two or more relatives, including a father/daughter duo, sibling groups and a 12-member multi-generational brass ensemble.

America’s Most Musical Family will simulcast across BET, MTV, MTV2, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land and VH1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing every Friday night on Nickelodeon.

