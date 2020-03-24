Nick Lachey knows self-quarantine is “The Hardest Thing” you’ll ever have to do

ABC/ Randy Holmes

ABC/ Randy HolmesFor some people, social distancing may be the hardest thing they’ve ever had to do. And Nick Lachey feels their pain.

The 98 Degrees singer just posted a new version of the boy band’s hit song “The Hardest Thing” on Instagram, changing the lyrics to reflect these COVID-19 times.

“They’re telling us we gotta stay home, we got somewhere else to be, other friends to see,” Nick sings. “But if we go outside right now we might spread the disease. So I’ve made up my mind, I’m staying in the house. It’s time to quarantine ’cause staying safe is what it’s all about.”

He continues into the chorus: “Yeah, it’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do. To stay stuck in our house, just watching all this bad news. It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to try. To stay six feet apart when we go outside.”

“Nothing to do, no sports on TV. Washed my hands so much that they started to bleed. Damn this quarantine,” he sings. “It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do. But in the end it’s worth it. Together we will get through.”

Nick’s new spin on the song comes after JoJo did something similar with her song, “Leave (Get Out),” changing the words to “Chill (Stay In).”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.