Nickelodeon Greenlights ‘SpongeBob’ Spinoff

Nickelodeon has just announced that there is going to be a Spongebob Squarepants spinoff. The Patrick Star Show is set to premiere on Nickelodeon this summer and then will move over to Paramount Plus. This series will star a young Star living with his family and hosting his own show from his bedroom. Oh, and if you think this series with new characters is it, you’re wrong. Network President Brian Robbins says there’s more to come and he will be creating his own “mini-Marvel Universe.” What other Spongebob characters should get their own series?