If your kids are fans of the Nickelodeon universe, it’s time for a trip to New Jersey. Nickelodeon Universe opens this week. It is the largest indoor theme park in North America. The park is located at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. There are over 35 rides and attractions spread out over 8.5 acres. SpongeBob Squarepants and Dora The Explorer will be on hand to take pictures as well. When is the next time you will be heading to an amusement park?