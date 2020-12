Nicolas Cage will host a profane series, The History of Swear Words.

It will be a six episode/20 minute series.

It will get into the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of swear words.

Nicolas will interview historians, entertainers and experts in pop culture.

Guests include comedian DeRay Davis, Nikki Glaser and Sarah Silverman.

Series debuts on January 5. Read more here!

What is your “go to” word in place of a curse word?