Nicolas Cage To Star in Film…about Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is going meta; he is set to star as himself trying to land a role in a Quentin Tarantino film.

The Hollywood Reporter says the film, titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has Cage talking to a 90’s version of himself who is filled with ego, who blasts him for taking on so many low-budget films and not being famous anymore.

Do you think that Nicolas Cage is a bad, good, or even great actor? Why do you think he hasn’t had a critically-acclaimed role in so long? Does this future role show that the actor has a sense of humor about his career?