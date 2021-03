Hey Nicolas Cage fans, the actor has a new movie hitting Netflix this week. The sci-fi film is called Jiu-Jitsu and it follows a soldier with amnesia that is trying to figure out who he is while finding out his purpose is to defend the Earth. Nic plays Wylie, the mentor of the fighters with his own checkered past. Get your popcorn ready Jiu-Jitsu debuts on Netflix on Saturday. What’s your favorite Nicolas Cage film?