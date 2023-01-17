Night Court Premieres Tonight On NBC!

Melissa Rauch is starring in The Night Court revival and recently shared how she feels about upholding the legacy of the iconic series.

Rauch said, “I was a big fan of the original. I remember very vividly watching it growing up. I even had some of my favorite episodes recorded on a VHS tape that I would go back and watch over and over again. We were working on developing projects that focused on multi-cams because I fell in love with the format so much. That was our mission — making sure that we could potentially help in adding more multi-cams to the TV landscape and keeping that format alive, and that’s the foundation of Night Court.”

She continued on how she will keep the original show alive, “You have this formula of what the show once was, but then at the same time, you have to get it right because there’s a whole fan base that already loves it. I know when I hear “reboot,” I’m like, ‘Ahhh, what are you going to do to this show I like?’ So we all came in with [the idea that] we had to pay respect to the original. There are a lot of Easter eggs, and there is an homage to everything that we love so much about it.”

Melissa will play Harry Stone’s daughter in the new revival, and the new series premieres on Tuesday on NBC.

