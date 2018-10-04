Night of the Living Dead (1968) The dead come back to life and eat the living. Several people barricade themselves inside a rural house in an attempt to survive the night. Outside are hordes of relentless, shambling zombies who can only be killed by a blow to the head. SHARE RELATED CONTENT ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live Action Remake in the Works Man Sings ‘Friends in Low Places’ for 36-Hours Straight A Dream Come True..Chocolate World! Is That Really Christian Bale? AOL Instant Messenger (1997-2017) Gerber Is Looking for Their Next Spokesbaby!