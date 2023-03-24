Night Ranger postpones three shows after Jack Blades hospitalization

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Night Ranger has postponed a trio of shows after bassist/vocalist Jack Blades had to be hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment.

“First and foremost, we want to apologize to the fans,” the band shared in a statement posted to social media. “You guys know better than anyone we don’t take this lightly, earlier this afternoon Jack was admitted to the hospital. He is in good hands, but on the advice of medical staff we will not be able to perform any of our next 3 shows.”

They add, “We have to prioritise Jack’s health and safety, and we cannot thank you enough for your understanding. This is not the message we wanted to be sending and we cannot wait to rock with all of you again soon.”

The postponements began with Thursday’s scheduled show in Anaheim, California, and also include concerts Friday and Saturday in Ivens, Utah, and Stateline, Nevada, respectively. They have already been rescheduled to October. A complete list of Night Ranger dates can be found at nightranger.com.

