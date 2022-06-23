Night Ranger, Quiet Riot, Extreme & more to perform at 2022 Monsters on the Mountain fest

Courtesy of Monsters on the Mountain

Details have been unveiled for the second annual Monsters on the Mountain festival, a three-day hard-rock extravaganza that will take place August 19-21 at The Gatlinburg Convention Center in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Set in the scenic Great Smoky Mountains, the event will feature over 30 performers, including Night Ranger, Quiet Riot, Extreme, Nelson, Cinderella‘s Tom Keifer, Ratt‘s Stephen Pearcy, Kip Winger, ex-Mötley Crüe frontman John Corabi, Autograph, Queensrÿche and Firehouse.

In addition to the performances, Monsters on the Mountain will offer a variety of interactive events and activities, including photo opportunities with the performers, a rock ‘n’ roll merchandise vendor market and a rock-themed art gallery.

Tickets for the festival are available now, with three-day packages starting at $349 per person, and single-day tickets starting at $175 for August 19 and 20, and at $155 for August 21.

For more information, visit MonstersontheMountain.com.

The Monsters on the Mountain festival is organized by the same people who bring you the Monsters of Rock Cruise, the next installment of which is scheduled to set sail in April 2023.

