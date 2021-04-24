Night Ranger – Sister Christian

Night Ranger’s “Sister Christian” was released in June 1984 & was the second single from their album Midnight Madness. It ranked # 32 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of the 1980s. It was written and sung by the band’s drummer, Kelly Keagy, for his sister. It was the band’s biggest hit, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, and staying on the charts for 24 weeks.

The song is about Keagy’s little sister, Christy. Keagy wrote the song after returning home from a visit to his hometown of Eugene, Oregon. He had been struck at how fast his sister, then a teenager & 10 years younger than he was, was growing up.

“After we started playing it a lot, Jack (Jack Blades, singer) turned to me and said, ‘What exactly are you saying?'” Keagy recalled. “He thought the words were Sister Christian, instead of Sister Christy, so it just stuck.”

The meaning of “You’re motoring. What’s your price for flight? In finding Mr. Right?” has always been a debate. The band stated said in a VH-1 Behind the Music interview that the term “motoring” was synonymous with the term “cruising.”