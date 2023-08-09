Night Ranger to release live album backed by Contemporary Youth Orchestra

Frontiers Music Srl

Night Ranger is giving fans a taste of their live show with the new live album 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra, dropping October 20.

The album captures the band’s November 9, 2022, performance at Key Bank State Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio. As the title suggests, they were backed by the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, which is made up of musicians ages 12 to 18 from over 40 schools in the state.

“It was a dream come true to have Night Ranger music accompanied by an entire symphonic band… including our own!” Jack Blades shares. “Although now, we’re spoiled, and we want to carry the orchestra with us everywhere we go!!”

Brad Gillis adds, “I can check this one off my bucket list. Having the CYO backing us for this show was just amazing and it really took Night Ranger to another level.”

And Night Ranger is giving fans a preview of the record with the release of a video performance of their track “(You Can Still) Rock in America.”

40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra will be released on CD, vinyl, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra:

“Intro”

“(You Can Still) Rock In America”

“Four In The Morning”

“Sing Me Away”

“Call My Name”

“Sentimental Street”

“High Road”

“Night Ranger”

“Goodbye”

“When You Close Your Eyes”

“Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”

“Sister Christian”

“High Enough” (Bonus Track – Japan)

