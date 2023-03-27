Night Ranger updates fans on Jack Blades’ health

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Night Ranger was forced to postpone three shows after bassist/vocalist Jack Blades was hospitalized, as previously reported. Now the band is giving fans an update on his health, and it’s all good news.

“He is now out of the hospital and feeling great,” the band shares on Instagram. “Last week he was admitted due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure. We are so happy everything went well. Jack can’t wait to get back out on the road and neither can we!”

The band notes that they are aiming to continue their tour as scheduled, and went on to thank fans for the support and also the “doctors, nurses & staff at Garden Grove & Orange County Global Medical Centers.”

Night Ranger’s next show is scheduled for April 14 in Chandler, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at nightranger.com.

