Night Ranger's Brad Gillis, Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer to host Rock Fantasy Camp "Masterclass" sessions

A new series of artists and music-biz figures have signed on to host upcoming editions of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp’s recently launched series of “Masterclass” virtual tutorials, among them Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis, famed Jimi Hendrix studio engineer Eddie Kramer and longtime Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon.

Gillis’ interactive online class is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 21; Kramer’s will take place on July 22; and Gordon’s will be on July 26.

Other newly announced “Masterclass” events include ones hosted by singer/songwriter Louise Goffin — daughter of Carole King and the late Gerry Goffin — on July 16, guitarist Vic Johnson of Sammy Hagar & The Circle on July 17, hit songwriter Marti Frederiksen on July 27, ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist and current Asia frontman Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal on August 1, The Firm bassist Tony Franklin on August 4, Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger on August 7 and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra on August 17 and 18.

Most of the events take place at 8 p.m. ET and are limited to 20 or 25 attendees. During the Masterclasses, the featured artists will share vocal, musical and songwriting tips, tell stories about their eventful careers, answer questions from attendees and more.

In addition, surprise guest artists may pop into online classes unannounced.

Musicians slated to participate in upcoming previously announced “Masterclass” events include Alice Cooper, Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson, John Fogerty touring drummer Kenny Aronoff, journeyman hard-rock bassist Rudy Sarzo, longtime Rolling Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell, Deep Purple/Dixie Dregs guitarist Steve Morse, All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette and Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach.

Here’s the full list of upcoming Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass events; start time is 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted:

7/7 — Eddie Trunk

7/9 — Vinny Appice

7/10 — Foreigner/Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson

7/11 — Jeff Scott Soto (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/11 — Songwriter Holly Knight

7/12 — Songwriter Holly Knight (starts at 4 p.m. ET)

7/13 — Rudy Sarzo

7/14 — Kenny Aronoff

7/15 — Alice Cooper

7/16 — Louise Goffin

7/17 — Sammy Hagar guitarist Vic Johnson

7/18 — Chuck Leavell (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/19 — Deep Purple’s Steve Morse (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/21 — Night Ranger’s Brad Gillis

7/22 — Jimi Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer

7/23 — All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette

7/25 — Whitesnake’s Reb Beach (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

7/26 — Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon (starts at 6 p.m. ET)

7/27 — Songwriter Marti Frederiksen

8/1 — Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal

8/4 — The Firm bassist Tony Franklin

8/7 — Nickelback’s Mike Kroeger

8/8 — Living Colour’s Vernon Reid

8/17 — Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra

8/18 — Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra

