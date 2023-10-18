Night Ranger’s concert with Contemporary Youth Orchestra coming to AXS TV

Photo credit: Janet Macoska

A very special Night Ranger concert is coming to AXS TV.

The special, 40 Years And A Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra, is set to air Saturday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET, with an extended 90-minute version airing Saturday, November 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

The special captures the band’s November 9, 2022, performance at Key Bank State Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, where they were backed by the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, made up of musicians ages 12 to 18 from over 40 schools in the state.

“It was a dream come true to have Night Ranger music accompanied by an entire symphonic band … including our own!” Jack Blades shares. “Although now, we’re spoiled, and we want to carry the orchestra with us everywhere we go!!”

Brad Gillis adds, “I can check this one off my bucket list. Having the CYO backing us for this show was just amazing and it really took Night Ranger to another level.”

An album of the concert, also called 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra, is set to drop Friday, October 20, on CD, vinyl, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally. It is available for preorder now.

