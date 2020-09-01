Nike Has It’s Own Line Of Maternity Wear On the Way!

Nike will launch its first dedicated maternity collection called Nike (M) on Sept. 17!

The new line will feature a sports bra, tank, a tight and a pullover.

The good part about this line is that it will adapt to a woman’s changing body before, during, and after pregnancy.

Nike worked with over 30 female athletes to ensure all basis were covered.

In addition, Nike collected body scans from more than 150,000 pregnant women.

Are you excited about the new Nike maternity line? Check some items out here!