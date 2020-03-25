As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Nike has decided to drop the subscription fee for its NTC Premium service.
NTC, which stands for Nike Training Club, offers workout videos, training programs, and trainer tips.
The workout videos vary in length from 15 to 60 minutes and include yoga sessions, full equipment workouts, and other targeted training programs.
Are you still staying fit while staying at home? What are you using as a workout tool?
Nike Offers Workout App for Free
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Nike has decided to drop the subscription fee for its NTC Premium service.