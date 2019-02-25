Nike’s Latest Ad — Let’s Show Them All What Crazy Can Do

Nike just released a new commercial narrated by Serena Williams and featuring an all-female cast of athletes.

Some of the women featured are WNBA player Sue Bird, gymnast Simone Biles, snowboarder Chloe Kim, members of the US women’s national soccer team and more.

The commercial opens up with various young girls and women playing a variety of sports. Serena opens up the commercial saying, “If we show emotion we’re called dramatic. If we want to play against men we’re nuts and if we dream of equal opportunity-delusional. When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good there’s something wrong with us.”

Who is the greatest female athlete of all time?