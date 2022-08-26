Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow to perform at NYC benefit in Central Park

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Sheryl Crow will both perform at a special benefit event in New York City for City Parks Foundation. The event will be held September 29 at the SummerStage venue in Central Park.

City Parks Foundation presents and organizes a variety of free arts and cultural programs in New York City parks, including the annual series of SummerStage concerts held in Central Park. The organization also encourages residents to use and care for their local public parks and green spaces.

The benefit event will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with a cocktail reception and dinner, followed by an awards presentation. The evening will end with a concert featuring the aforementioned Rodgers & CHIC and Crow, as well as yet-to-be-named special guests.

Tickets and tables for the event are available now. For more info, visit CityParksFoundation.org.

