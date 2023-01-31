Nile Rodgers featured in Peloton’s latest Artist Series workout

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Nile Rodgers & Chic have made some great music to dance to — and now Peloton fans will be able to work out to them, as well. Peloton just revealed on Instagram that Rodgers’ music will be the focus of its latest Peloton Artist Series, with classes starting February 1.

“Le Freak, C’est CHIC!” Peloton said in their announcement. “Freak out to the hits of multi-Grammy Award-winning music legend @nilerodgers in an Artist Series like no other.”

The Rodgers series will include four live classes, two 30-minute rides, one 30-minute run and one 20-minute upper body strength class.

In other Nile news … He recently revealed that he’s been in the studio with St. Vincent. He shared a picture with the artist aka Annie Clarke, writing, “Working on new music with St. Vincent is the real deal f-ing wonderful I’m trying not to lose my mind too.”

