Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation launches fund supporting youth-led anti-racism projects

Renowned songwriter, producer and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers and his We Are Family Foundation have launched the Youth to the Front Fund, which will support youth activists and youth-led organizations and initiatives focused on fighting racism and racial injustice in the U.S. and around the world.

Rodgers has posted a video message discussing his own experience with racism throughout his life, and explaining the inspiration behind his We Are Family Foundation, which he launched after witnessing incidences of racism and bias following 9/11, the fund and the new fund.

“[After] I founded We Are Family Foundation…[w]e quickly learned that focusing on basic human needs and our common humanity was our way of pursuing lasting peace,” Nile explains in the video. “And the best way to do that was through the efforts of youth who have already adopted similar missions. Globally we are a mosaic of cultures and colors. Thus, our call to action is to educate, organize and bring communities together.”

He also notes, “Our global human family is fragile — COVID-19 has shown us that — but also powerful when we use our collective actions.”

Rodgers continues, “[T]he killing of George Floyd has resonated in a way I have never witnessed in my lifetime. I was politicized as a young person and now young people are leading the equal rights cause all around the world. I’m proud and I’m hopeful. Maybe at this moment in time we’ll truly move in a direction of positive change for equality, equity and equal justice.”

Nile finishes his message by declaring, “We Are Family Foundation condemns systemic racism and violence and we stand in solidarity with organizers and protesters around the world for justice.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.