Nils Lofgren releasing two-CD live album, 'Weathered,' recorded during his 2019 tour, next month

Cattle Track Road Records

Nils Lofgren will release a new two-CD live album called Weathered on August 21.

The 16-track collection was recorded during the longtime E Street Band member’s 2019 solo tour in support of his latest studio album, Blue with Lou, which includes six songs he co-wrote with Lou Reed in the late 1970s.

Lofgren’s 2019 trek marked his first solo tour in over 15 years to feature a full backing band. He was accompanied by his brother and former Grin band mate, guitarist Tom Lofgren, as well as three musicians who contributed to Blue with Lou — drummer Andy Newmark, bassist Kevin McCormick, and one-time E Street Band backing vocalist Cindy Mizelle.

Weathered features performances of four songs from Blue with Lou, as well as selections from throughout Nils’ long solo career, and one tune by his early band Grin — “Like Rain.” The album also includes a performance of the Temptations classic “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” that served as a lead-in to Lofgren’s 1977 tune “I Came to Dance.” In addition, Nils’ brothers Mike and Mark make a guest appearance on a cover of Hank Williams‘ “Mind Your Own Business.”

Lofgren notes that among the special aspects of last year’s tour were the improvisations that were a regular part of the shows.

“Regularly hearing inspired, improvisational surprises from your fellow bandmates elevated our interaction and made for one of a kind, unique shows every night,” says Nils.

In advance of Weathered‘s release, Lofgren has posted one of album’s tracks, a version of the brooding blues tune “Too Many Miles” that Nils wrote during the 1990s, on YouTube.

Weathered was co-produced by Lofgren and his wife, Amy. Fans who pre-order it now at NilsLofgren.com will receive an instant download of one track, “Attitude City.”

By Matt Friedlander

