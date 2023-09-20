Nils Lofgren to join Neil Young at Roxy shows

Mark Davis/WireImage

With Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band canceling their September shows so The Boss can recover from a peptic ulcer, Nils Lofgren is free to play with Neil Young again.

Young is set to headline two shows at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on September 20 and 21, in celebration of the venue’s 50th anniversary. He’ll be backed by his pre-Crazy Horse band The Santa Monica Flyers, which will include Lofgren now that he’s not busy on the road with The Boss.

Young announced the news on his Neil Young Archives, noting the shows will feature Lofgren, Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina, all original members of the Santa Monica Flyers, along with Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson.

And it certainly sounds like Young fans are in for a treat. “We will be playing two albums live,” Young shares about the gigs. “All songs will predate the original Roxy opening 50 years ago. We are stoked!”

The Roxy concerts are taking place almost 50 years to the day Young first performed for the venue’s opening. He opened The Roxy with a three-night stand September 20-22, 1973.

As for Springsteen and the E Street Band, they’re expected to return to the road on November 3 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

