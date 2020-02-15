Nintendo Switch Pop Up Lounges Coming To Airports

If you or your kids need to burn off some energy before a flight, Nintendo might be able to help. At select U.S. airports, Nintendo is hosting pop-up lounges to play games on the Switch. The lounges will include comfortable seating with charging ports. The Nintendo pop-ups are scheduled to start today (Thursday, February 13th) and the game stations are initially scheduled for Dulles Airport near Washington D.C., Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Seattle’s SeaTac Airport and Love Field in Dallas. What do you do to relax before a flight?