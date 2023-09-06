Nirvana’s “In Utero” Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary With Re-Release

In Utero is the third and final studio album by the American rock band Nirvana. It was released on September 21, 1993, by DGC Records. After breaking into the mainstream with their second album, Nevermind (1991), Nirvana hired Steve Albini to record In Utero, seeking a more complex, abrasive sound that was also reminiscent of their debut album, Bleach (1989). Although frontman and primary songwriter Kurt Cobain claimed that the album was “very impersonal”, many of its songs contain heavy allusions to his personal life and struggles, expressing feelings of angst that were common on Nevermind.

(Wikipedia)

Originally released in 1993 as a 12-track album, In Utero marked Nirvana’s first project to debut atop of the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the body of work will be reissued in several formats: 8LP super deluxe box set, 5CD super deluxe box set, 1LP + 10″ edition, 2CD edition and digital super deluxe edition.

The physical super deluxe versions of In Utero: 30th Anniversary features the album and live recordings pressed on 180-gram vinyl, as well as an acrylic panel of the cover’s angel, 48-page book with unreleased photos, new 20-page fanzine, Los Angeles concert lithograph, two ticket stubs, replicas of the promotional Angel mobile, three concert flyers, an all-access tour laminate and four backstage passes.

However, the physical super deluxe versions are limited to 3000 copies worldwide

