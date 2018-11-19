Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Arrested Over Financial Misconduct

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, one of the auto industry’s most high-profile executives, was arrested in Japan after an internal investigation revealed “significant acts of misconduct.” The misconduct took place over many years by him and another top executive. The shocking announcement slammed the stocks of Nissan and Renault where Ghosn also serves as chairman.

Along with Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan and Renault make up the biggest global car-making alliance, which makes one of every nine cars sold around the world.

Nissan shared in a statement that it had been investigating Ghosn, a veteran of the auto industry and another board member for months following a whistle-blower report. The company said its investigation discovered that Ghosn, 64, and the other board member, Greg Kelly, had been under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. “Numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets,” Nissan stated. Nissan is in talks with the board to have Ghosn removed immediately from his position.

Ghosn is also chairman of Mitsubishi Motors and the company has stated that they want Ghosn promptly removed from that position as well.