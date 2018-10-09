NKOTB Announce 80’s Fest With Other Stars From the Past

New Kids On The Block are going back on the road to tour… and they’re going to have some company.

The 80s “MixTape Tour” will kick off next May and feature NKOTB. They’ll be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.

To celebrate the tour announcement, the bands that will be touring together released a song titled “80’s Baby”. What do you think of the song?

The tour will be hitting 53 cities beginning on May 2nd, 2019. Which “blast from the past” are you most excited to see?

The @NKOTB have a big announcement… a new tour with some special guests! #MixtapeTour pic.twitter.com/h7nmoPaxHT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2018

See the full list of Mixtape tour dates below:

Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena

Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center

Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum

Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center

Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena

Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center

Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center

Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome

Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena

Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center

Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips)

Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center

Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center