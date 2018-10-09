NKOTB Announce 80’s Fest With Other Stars From the Past

New Kids On The Block are going back on the road to tour… and they’re going to have some company.
The 80s “MixTape Tour” will kick off next May and feature NKOTB. They’ll be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.
To celebrate the tour announcement, the bands that will be touring together released a song titled “80’s Baby”. What do you think of the song?
The tour will be hitting 53 cities beginning on May 2nd, 2019. Which “blast from the past” are you most excited to see?
The @NKOTB have a big announcement… a new tour with some special guests! #MixtapeTour pic.twitter.com/h7nmoPaxHT
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2018
See the full list of Mixtape tour dates below:
Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena
Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum
Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center
Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena
Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center
Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center
Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome
Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena
Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center
Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips)
Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center
Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center