NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight and Pop Star Tiffany Talk Dating, Coming Out and 31-Year Friendship

NKOTB’s Johnathan Knight and pop star Tiffany dated back in the 80s and 90s and even though they had to hide it from fans who adored them, now they’ve reunited on their Mixtape Tour. Tiffany found out the Knight was gay two or three years after she divorced from her husband in 2003, she at that time felt she was the reason why Knight was gay. Knight hated that Tiffany was blamed for “outing” him when in fact it was an ex-boyfriend that sold pictures to the National Enquirer for $10,000. The two remain friends to this day and Tiffany is very happy that Knight is happy with his partner, Harley Rodriguez and continues to tour with NKOTB until July 14th. Have you dated someone who later came out as gay? How did you feel about it?