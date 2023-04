Krispy Kreme is spicing up April Fools Day by bring back its fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice original glazed doughnut for two days only.

The treats are normally available in the fall but will be back tomorrow and Sunday with the taste of cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut will be available while supplies last so get yours quick.

Do you like seasonal treats out of their normal season? I do!!