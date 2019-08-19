No Chairs, No Tables, No People, No RONALD McDONALD!?

There haven’t been too many breakthroughs when it comes to a McDonald’s restaurant since the advent of the “drive-through” until now.

The burger and fries giant just launched its first “McDonald’s to Go” restaurant in London, what makes it so special you might ask?

The restaurant only serves takeout, it replaces cashiers with electronic touchscreens and is completely stripped of decor and furniture.

What will technology like this do for the fast-food business overall in the next 10 years? What might some of the social disadvantages of this type of restaurant be? In what ways could “McDonald’s to Go” enhance our fast food experience?