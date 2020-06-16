NO DRINKS ON PLANES?!?!?! …thanks covid-19.

If you are used to having an alcoholic beverage to take the edge off while flying, you might have to travel a long way or in first class to get one.

Major airlines across the world have stopped serving alcohol in response to COVID-19. This is on top of the changed in-flight service that curbs interaction between flight attendants and passengers.

Delta is not offering alcohol on domestic flights. You can only get drinks on international trips. American Airlines only offers beer, wine, and spirits for First Class passengers and on long haul flights.

Other airlines have suspended or limited beverage service overall. Some are just handing out bottles of water.

Do you like a good in-flight drink? What place has the most overpriced cocktails?

How fab are these Flight Attendants?!