Stranger Things received its fourth consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Awesome! We love that!

In total the series received 13 nominations. Wooooo!

The series received no acting nominations. What the heck?!?!?!

Their noms came from casting, makeup, music.

Season 4 Vol 1 dropped on May 27 and Emmy nomination deadline was May 31 so only the first seven episodes were eligible for consideration.

