No felony charges for Avenatti in alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

Wednesday, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge embattled attorney Michael Avenatti with a felony after his ex-girlfriend says he attacked her last week.

Actress and model Mareli Miniutti claimed in the court papers that she and Avenatti were arguing about money when he hit her “forcefully” in the face with pillows and warned, “do not disrespect me.”

However, Avenatti who has adamantly denied the allegations fired back Wednesday citing a Snapchat video as proof that Miniutti is lying about the alleged incident.

Prosecutors could still file a misdemeanor charge against Stormy Daniels’ lawyer.