No Freakin’ Way! Dolly & The Stones?! BRING IT!

Country music legend Dolly Parton is making sure she has earned that induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton recently told Billboard that she is thinking of doing a rock album and wants to include the Rolling Stones!

“I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction,'” said Parton. “That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.”

Parton also said that she was unsure on if she would attend the actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, but “If I do, I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it.”

Do you think Dolly Parton deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Should she put out a rock album? Which rock artists do you think she should collaborate with?

(UltimateClassicRock)