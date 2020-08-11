No Jammies Allowed For Home Schoolers! Dress Code For Online Classes!

An Illinois school district has implemented a strict dress code — even though this fall’s classes will be held online.

Springfield Public Schools has banned at-home students from wearing hoodies, sunglasses, bandanas and pajamas while attending virtual classes. “The expectation is that the dress code is upheld,” says Jason Wind, Springfield’s director of school support. “We don’t need students in pajamas and all those other things while on their Zoom conferences.” Students are also expected to be out of bed and sitting at a table or desk, Wind says.

Not everyone is on board with the dress code. A number of parents are backing their kids, saying there’s no reason for students to have to get dressed and ready just to sit at home. “I don’t really see how any district can come in and say what my kid can’t wear in my house,” says parent Elizabeth Ballinger. “I dont’ think they have any right to say what happens in my house. I think they have enough to worry about as opposed to what the kids are wearing. They need to make sure they’re getting educated.”

Would there be problems if the district didn’t set a dress code? Have you ever gotten in trouble because of something you wore to school?