No Joke: Comedian Kevin Hart Will Not Host the Oscars Due to Past Tweets

This is no joke and it was fun while it lasted, but Kevin Hart will not host of next year’s Oscars due to facing criticism over previous Tweets he made about gay people.

The comedian announced his decision on Twitter Thursday night, writing, “I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing artists.”

He also apologized to the LGBTQ community, and said he is evolving and wants to continue to do so.

Right after Hart was announced as the 2019 host, someone shared tweets of his from almost ten years ago that included jokes about gay people.

He said in an Instagram video afterward that he isn’t the kind of person who explains or justifies their past.