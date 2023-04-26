No Kim K Jokes Says Pete Davidson!

Pete Davidson recently addressed why he doesn’t want to joke about Kim Kardashian when he hosts SNL May 6th.

According to sources, he doesn’t want to poke fun at Kim and wants to be a gentleman about his love life.

The source said, “[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image, and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”

The insider continued, “Nothing has been written yet, but know with Pete, nothing is off the table.”

How many shots do you think Pete will take at Kanye West during his hosting?

(Cosmopolitan)

Interesting btw…..