No, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are not singing at Glastonbury together

Courtesy of Warner Bros. PicturesDon't book those tickets to England, A Star Is Born fans: Despite rumors, the movie's two leads won't be performing together at the U.K.'s massive Glastonbury festival this month.

According to the U.K. paper The Independent, a BBC Radio deejay said that she "may know" one surprise act that's performing at the festival, and added that Bradley Cooper told her last year that he was in discussions with the festival organizers to perform with Lady Gaga at the event.

But now Emily Eavis, the co-organizer of the festival, has shot down the rumors on Twitter.

Replying to a story speculating on a Gaga/Cooper appearance, she wrote, "Before this one gets out of control... the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our...cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.)"

This year's festival runs from June 26 to June 30. The lineup includes more than 2,800 acts on 79 stages, including Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Billie Eilish, The Killers and The Cure.

In 2017, Gaga and Cooper shots scenes for A Star Is Born at the 2017 edition of Glastonbury, borrowing four minutes of legendary singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson's stage time to do so. It's not surprising that Kristofferson was happy to oblige: He starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born.

