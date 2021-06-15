No Masks Required for Vaxed Disney Guests!

Masks are no longer required for Disney guests who are fully vaccinated.

According to the website, the decision goes into effect on Tuesday, June 15, and will be in place indoors and outdoors.

Guests who aren’t fully vaccinated will still have to wear masks indoors but can take them off when eating.

Even though officials have relaxed the mask requirements, some rides and other attractions will still have mandates.

(CBS News)