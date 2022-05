You will not see Meg Ryan or Kelly McGillis in the new Top Gun: Maverick

Director Joseph Kosinski said those were not stories we were throwing around.

In the original movie Kelly McGillis played Top Gun instructor Charlie Blackwood and Meg Ryan was Goose’s wife.

Kosinski said he didn’t want every storyline to be looking backwards.

How do you feel about both women not returning to Top Gun?

