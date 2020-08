Kentucky Fried Chicken is suspending its ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan… because you really shouldn’t be licking your fingers right now. KFC says “We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.” But before you get too upset, reportedly KFC’s ditching of the 64-year-old slogan is simply all part of a marketing ploy. If not, it’ll be back when covid 19 is finally under control.